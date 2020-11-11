Hit and run leaves Golden Grove man, 63, with fractured hip

A Golden Grove man is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after he was struck off of his bicycle by vehicle in a hit and run accident at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, last Saturday.

The Guyana Police Force said Phillip Simmons, 63, of Lot 670 Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, was hit by an unidentified vehicle as he was proceeding west along the southern side of the Diamond Access Road around 5.45pm.

The report said the car collided with the rear end of the bicycle, causing Simmons and his cycle to fall on to the ground.