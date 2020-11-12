Public Accounts Committee set to meet

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament could soon begin meeting with MP David Patterson as Chairman.

Speaking with Stabroek News on Tuesday, Patterson explained that he has been identified by the APNU+AFC to Chair the Committee and in his position as “Chairman elect” has written the Clerk of the National Assembly asking for meetings to be scheduled.

The PAC is normally chaired by one of its four Opposition members. Previous chairs include now President Irfaan Ali and PNCR Chairperson Volda Lawrence.