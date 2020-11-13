Police conducted cordon and search at Baroombar

The Ministry of Home Affairs today said that the Guyana Police Force on October 24th 2020 conducted a cordon and search exercise at the Baroombar International as part of a trafficking in persons probe.

It is unclear why the information on the strip club search is only being released today.

In a release, the ministry said that a total of 24 female foreign nationals were discovered and questioned: eight Dominican Republic nationals, one from Cuba and fifteen Venezuelan nationals.

As a result, the release said that investigations proved that the females from the Dominican Republic and Cuba had all overstayed their time in Guyana. The females were interviewed and later sent away on cash bail to return to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Three additional suspects were detained by the police for questioning: a bartender, security guard and a dispatcher. They were also interviewed and later sent away on cash bail to return to the Criminal Investigation Department.

The Ministry said it will provide further updates as they become available.

Questions have also been raised about whether the police enforce curfew and COVID-19 regulations in relation to attendance at places such as Baroombar.