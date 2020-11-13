Blair to run for Upper Demerara football top post

With the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) elections constitutionally slated to be staged before the conclusion of November, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) member Akanni Blair has officially confirmed his candidacy for the top post of the entity.
This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport. According to Blair, 48, his team which consists of qualified individuals from various sectors, possesses the requisite acumen which can chart a positive direction for the discipline, moving it away from its current status and position of decline.