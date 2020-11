Boxers get ready, the return of the ‘sweet science’ in the 592 is imminent.

Yesterday, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) received a letter from the National COVID-19 task force seen by this newspaper granting approval by the Ministry of Health for the recommencement of boxing activities.

In an effort to hone the tools of its pugilists and most importantly the four potential Olympians, the GBA dispatched a letter to the Ministry of Health on Monday, seeking permission to restart its activities.