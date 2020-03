The sport of boxing locally and abroad is down for the count following the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 better known as the coronavirus.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) on Saturday advised gyms under its affiliation to halt all non-essential activities for the next two weeks.

This is to assist in curbing the spread of the virus. GBA President, Steve Ninvalle dispatched a letter to the head of all gyms calling for the immediate halt to sparring and non-essential activities.