Police probing murder of Baramita girl

The Police say they are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old girl of Baramita Village, North West District, which occurred between 14th and 15th November 2020 at Coanna Backdam, Five Star, North West.

The police did not name the victim.

Investigations disclosed that on Saturday 14th November, 2020 about 12:00 hours the girl and her mother went to a shop, purchased alcohol and started to consume (Extra Mature Rum) with water in the company of a male and others.

At about 3 pm the girl and her mother became intoxicated but despite this they bought a quarter bottle of rum and some rice after which they left in company of the said male for home.

According to the shop owner the deceased’s mother came to his shop sometime later on the said day and spent a little while there.

Yesterday at about 7.30 am the body of the deceased was found behind their dwelling quarters. The matter was reported to the Matthews Ridge Police Station.

The victim was subsequently picked up and escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. Her body is at the Port Kaituma Mortuary awaiting a post- mortem examination.

Efforts were made to contact the male who the victim and her mother left the shop with but this was unsuccessful.

Investigations are in progress.

Over the years, Baramita has experienced a serious problem with alcohol abuse that has also seen underage drinking.