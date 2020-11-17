Mahaica businessman held after CANU ranks come under fire at bond

Mahaica, East Coast Demerara businessman Harrylall Motilall, known as ‘Jinga Harry,’ was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers, who were responding to a report of him allegedly having in his possession a quantity of smuggled items.
A source told Stabroek News that between 10.30pm on Friday and 12.30 am on Saturday, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) went to a bond located at Jonestown, Mahaica, owned by Motilall.
While near the bond, the ranks stopped a minibus, BKK 8511, which had several boxes of smuggled chicken. The driver, a 28-year-old rice farmer, was detained