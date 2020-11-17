Suspects in La Grange granny’s murder believed to have fled to Suriname -police forces collaborating for capture

Investigators probing the murder of 85-year-old Bibi Nasmonisha Ramjit, who was found dead at her La Grange, West Bank Demerara home last month, are collaborating with their counterparts in Suriname in a bid to apprehend persons of interest.

Based on intelligence gathered, police believe that the suspects in the woman’s murder are hiding in Suriname.

Head of the division’s crime unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police Whittaker, told Stabroek News that investigators have received information which has led them to believe the suspects fled to Suriname.