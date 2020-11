Suspects in murder of granny handed over by Suriname authorities

Two of the suspects in the murder of a La Grange grandmother were yesterday handed over to local police by Surinamese authorities.

Stabroek News was informed that the suspects, who were arrested during the course of this week in Suriname were handed over to police here yesterday afternoon.

Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan when contacted confirmed that his officers were receiving the suspects at Springlands, Corentyne.