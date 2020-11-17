Wowetta now has 24-hr water supply

The Rupununi Village of Wowetta is now benefiting from 24-hour water supply due to a new system pegged at $27M which is expected to provide some 400 residents with private service connections.

This is according to a press release yesterday from the Guyana Water Incorpo-rated (GWI) which said that it has drilled a new well which was complemented by a distribution network, an elevated storage unit, and new photovoltaic system.

Meanwhile, a $30M project to also provide all-day water supply is currently underway at Aranaputa where GWI said it has drilled a well to supply the approximately 600 residents there with access to potable water.