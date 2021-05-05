Contracts inked for water supply improvement in Region Eight

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Saturday signed three contracts totalling $94 million, for water supply improvement projects in three villages in Region Eight.

A GWI release stated that the villages benefitting from the projects are: Kaibarupai – $34.7 million, Monkey Mountain – $32.7 million, and Taruka – $26.6 million.

The signatories to the contracts were GWI, the Toshaos of the villages, and the contractor, R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

According to the release, the aim of these projects is to provide residents of the chosen communities with adequate and convenient access to potable water. The scope of works includes the drilling of wells, installation of well pumps and photovoltaic systems, construction of elevated storage and installation of storage tanks, and the installation of distribution networks and service connections.