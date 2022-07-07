GWI trains persons to maintain Region Eight water systems

Thanks to a recent Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) training initiative, Community Service Officers (CSOs) from several communities in Region Eight can now carry out installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of GWI’s photovoltaic pumping systems in their communities.

This was disclosed in a GWI release yesterday. It also stated that the trainees included fourteen CSOs – two each from the North Pakaraimas communities of Kato, Kurukubaru, Monkey Mountain, Paramakatoi, and Tuseneng – one Community Development Officer from Chiung Mouth, the toshao of Taruka, and four (4) GWI Region Eight staff.

The training programme which took place in the Region, comprised four components: 1) Water Quality Monitoring, 2) Operation & Maintenance of Transmis-sion & Distribution Systems, 3) Operation and Maintenance of Photovoltaic Systems, and 4) Technical Report Writing.

According to the release, as part of the training, participants were also taught standard pipe installation and service connection techniques, leak repair methodology, types of pipe fittings and tools, general hydraulics of water supply systems, and water sample collection.

Theoretical and practical examinations were conducted after the completion of the training, to evaluate acquired knowledge and a certificate of participation was issued to each CSO to signify their successful completion of the programme.

GWI personnel from Paramakatoi and Mahdia will continuously engage in practical training with these CSOs in their respective villages to keep them abreast of what was presented during the training, the release added.