GWI awards contracts to 57 in Region 9 to maintain village water supply

Fifty-seven servicemen and women from Region 9 were on Friday awarded employment contracts by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) under which they would receive a fixed salary instead of a stipend to maintain the water supply systems in their villages.

A release yesterday from GWI said the men and women, who were selected by their respective Village Councils, were at the time attending a training workshop on water supply systems maintenance, hosted by the utility.

With the upgrading of many water systems in the region, GWI said that the service staff were required to be more thorough with their maintenance routines such as catering to the wells, photovoltaic systems and distribution networks. As a result, GWI said it saw the need to further train the service staff and offer them contracts.