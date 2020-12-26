Cop injured in Buxton shooting

The Police are investigating a shooting in which James Gordon, age 21, a Police Constable stationed at Port Kaituma Station and residing at Buxton, ECD was injured today at 3 am at Middle Walk, Buxton, E.C.D .

Police inquiries disclosed that sometime in the year 2019, Gordon and the suspect, who is a member of a party crew had a misunderstanding where it was alleged that he had broken off a rear view mirror of the male’s car. They had settled the matter.

Yesterday at about 11 pm, the victim left home and went to a party where he spent the time liming.

Today, the police say that he was approached by the said suspect and seven other males all of the party crew, who then attacked him and dealt him several cuffs and kicks about his body. During the process they removed his three gold chains valued $300,000 and a Samsung Note 8 cellular phone # 683-9687 valued at $120,000.

He then ran heading north through Middle Walk Buxton, E.C.D where he alleged that all the males pulled out firearms and began to discharge rounds in his direction. He suffered a single shot to the upper right-side of his back and lost consciousness. He was then rushed to the GPHC where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and is presently receiving treatment.

Investigations are still ongoing.