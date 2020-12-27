Kashif and Shanghai returns with Bounceback Football Classic

The Guyana Football Federation, the Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Organization along with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will collaborate to stage a four-team tournament dubbed the ‘Bounceback Football Classic’.

The tournament, which will be held without spectators at the National Stadium, will commence Tuesday and conclude on January 1, 2021.

According to information received, all players will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of the tournament which will be played in a ‘bubble’ environment.

The teams participating will be Linden All Stars, East Coast All Stars, Westside All Stars and GT All Stars and the final will be held New Year’s Day and will be broadcast live on NCN, E-Networks and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Facebook page.