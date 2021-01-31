Man allegedly shot by fellow cop in slippers dispute

A police constable is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after he was allegedly shot by a fellow cop early this morning following a dispute over missing slippers.

According to a police report, at about 5 am today, Constable 23337 Lampkin was allegedly shot in his right leg by Constable 24885 Corbin after an argument between the two over a missing pair of slippers.

Lampkin was transported to the GPH following the incident while Corbin was arrested.

Investigations are continuing.