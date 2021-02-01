Two hurt in Liverpool crash

Two persons are hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Hospital after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car at Liverpool, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday afternoon.

The injured persons are said to be twenty-one-year-old Shurlon Luke of Lot 24 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice and eighteen-year-old Molika Gittens of Lot 13 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police report, around 2.45 pm, a car registered as PWW 4974 which was driven by sixty-two-year-old Royston Corlette was proceeding east along the northern drive lane when it was struck by the bike.

Both Luke and Gittens were said to be unconscious when they were picked up and transported to the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

Their conditions are listed as serious.

The driver of the car is currently in police custody. Investigations are ongoing.