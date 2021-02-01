Still awaiting refund from CAL

Dear Editor,

From 2014, I have been spending a few months in Guyana, every year.

On April 5th, 2019, I made a one-way reservation (JFK to GEO/CJIA), with Caribbean Airlines (CAL), to visit Guyana, on December 4th, 2019. I had recently returned from Guyana (on March 28th 2019). I would usually make a return-trip reservation; however I could not select my return, since the preferred date, in March 2020, was beyond the date on CAL’s reservation calendar.

On December 3rd, 2019, I made a reservation to return from Guyana, (GEO/CJIA to JFK) on March 24th, 2020. I travelled to Guyana the next day (Dec 4th).

On March 3rd, 2020, I visited CAL’s office, in Georgetown, and had my reservation, to return to the US (JFK) confirmed. Subsequent, to this visit, GEO/CJIA was closed, as result of COVID-19. I visited CAL’s office, on March 18th, to ascertain the status of my flight. It was confirmed that CAL had cancelled all regular flights from GEO/CJIA to JFK. I was asked, by the ticket agent, whether I wanted to put/place my reservation on hold. I inquired whether that was my only option, and the reply was, “Yes.” It was rather odd that, since that was my only option, why was I being asked? I was further informed that the hold will expire one year from the date of my reservation; not one year from the date of the flight.

I have attached documentation to prove these claims.

In July, upon inquiry from JFK, I was informed that, as per United States Department of Transport (USDOT), that I am entitled to a full refund for my ticket. From USDOT’s website, I copy the following:

Flight Cancellations

What happens when my flight is cancelled?

· If your flight is cancelled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.

I sent an email to CAL refunds, as directed by their website, seeking a refund. I was asked to send the request to eticket. I did as instructed. I did not receive a reply.

When I returned to the US, on August 1th, on Eastern Airlines, I discovered that CAL had not issued a refund to my bank account.

I sent a complaint to USDOT, about CAL’s action. I have not yet received a refund from CAL.

I have sent a detailed complaint to Guyana’s attorney General, Mr. Anil Nandlall, with documentation. Since this is not a simple consumer complaint, I assume the AG’s office should be representing those who are being similarly treated, by CAL.

During the time that CJIA was closed, Eastern was making/arranging emergency flights, in cooperation with the US Embassy (Guyana).

CAL was making flight(s) from CJIA, to Cuba. So, they were flying.

I would like to state that CAL, when competing airlines were entering Guyana, more than one year ago, stated in the local newspapers that they served Guyanese when no other airline was doing same. Guyana was their cash cow. They were handsomely rewarded for their “favour.”

Here is a situation where CAL abandoned its passengers, while Eastern was providing the service. Further, I may state that CAL was in possession of the fares paid by, predominantly, Guyanese.

I expect to send complaints to Trinidad’s AG, the AG of New York State, which was the destination of my flight, the bank that issued the credit card, and other person and/or agency concerned.

Yours faithfully,

Zamir