CAL should be compelled to refund air fares to all of those whose flights they have cancelled

Dear Editor,

May I comment on the letter written by Rajiv R, titled, `After two years Caribbean Airlines still working on my refund’ SN April 30, 2022.

Early in December, 2019, I travelled to Guyana, and expected to return near the end of March. Two weeks before my scheduled departure from Guyana, the closure of CJIA occurred, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. CAL cancelled my flight.

I visited CAL’s office and was told I can put my ticket on hold. I asked whether that was my only option and the answer was yes. I put my ticket on hold. I was not given the option to receive a refund.

I was stranded in Guyana until August 11th (after nine months in Guyana), when I was able to leave on one of Eastern Airlines’ emergency flights. This was after Eastern Airlines cancelled a previous reservation for August 3rd, 2020. I could not transfer my payment to another flight, so I paid again for the flight of August 11th. These one-way flights cost as much as a round/return trip. Previous flights by Eastern cost almost five times as much as a one-way to JFK.

On the radio, almost every morning, at approximately 8:40 A. M., an advertisement by CAL informed listeners that CAL was cleaning the planes.

Almost twice per week, I visited CAL’s office on Avenue of the Republic. I was always told, by security, that the office is closed. On one visit, I noticed CAL’s office door was open and, after a security check, I spoke with one of CAL’s staff and was told that CAL was open to accept passengers travelling to Cuba. He further stated that Piarco is still closed and CAL cannot even fly out of Trinidad. I did not question him about CAL flying out of Trinidad to transport passengers to Cuba.

I called my son in NYC and told him of my situation, he told that I am entitled to a refund, according to the US Department of Transportation (DOT).

When I returned to the US, I filed two complaints, with the US DOT, one against Eastern Airlines and one against CAL.I also wrote letters to the Attorney General of Guyana (the origin of the flight and where CAL has an office, Anil Nandlall), The AG of New York State (destination of the flights), the AG of Pennsylvania, where the HQ of Eastern is located. I also sent letters to all the local newspapers in Guyana, only the Stabroek New printed my letter.

Before I was able to send a letter to the AG of Trinidad, I was sent an email, by CAL, informing me that my credit card will be refunded in seven days. I received my refund on the fourth day.

A few days after I sent my letter to Anil Nandlall, a parliamentary meeting was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, addressing the issue of airline refunds. Not a word has been heard since. Is this parliament serving the people of Guyana?

In my letters to the media, I offered to help with refunds but apparently I gave the wrong impression. I advised those who emailed me, to write to the persons/places I mentioned above. I do not know whether they did.

I would like to state that, since US law requires that Airlines refund fares for cancelled flights, occasioned by the Covid or for any other reason, then CAL should be compelled to refund air fares to all of those whose flights they have cancelled.

I would like to alert would-be passengers, who are being enticed by CAL’s “fancy” food, that you will lose not only the food but also your transportation to your destination, should CAL cancel your flight. The issue of airlines’ refunds is calling for the immediate and urgent attention of Anil Nandlall.

I just checked a round-trip air fare, JFK-GEO. CAL is US$316.17 more than another airline, for the same dates and direct flights.

Mr Nandlall, I was in Guyana, on March 2nd 2020, and I cast my votes (both National and local/regional), for the PPP. Also, we visit Guyana and enhance your economy by/with our foreign-earned money. Will you represent us?

Yours faithfully,

Zamir