Golden Jaguars can surprise Soca Warriors

Golden Jaguars head-coach Marcio Maximo has declared that his charges have the ability to spring a surprise result against Caribbean heavyweight and traditional rival Trinidad and Tobago in their opening match in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in March.

According to Maximo, “We have a good chance to deliver a surprise. Trinidad has a track record as a participant of the World Cup before, but nothing intimidates us. We know that a difficult challenge awaits us but that is encouraging and motivating us to do better. We go with a good possibility to make a surprise and we will be very competitive. You can’t predict a win but what you can predict is a competitive game,” said Maximo

Maximo said that the tyeam’s focus was not only on Trinidad and Tobago.