Maximo, Technical Staff to decide on resumption of training

With no official international matches or tournaments scheduled for the remainder of the year, the local contingent of the Golden Jaguars, the senior men’s football programme, is yet to resume training sessions at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Team Manager of the Golden Jaguars programme, Rawle Adams, during a brief comment stated that the local training sessions have not resumed since their return to local shores from the Gold Cup Qualifiers, adding that the technical staff will decide and determine the timeline for the eventual resumption of training.