‘I am open to constructive criticism’

President Irfaan Ali on Sunday says that he is open to constructive criticism and committed to engaging all stakeholders for the development of Guyana.

“As President, I’m open to constructive criticism; I’m open to ideas and I’m open to sharing of responsibilities for the development and advancement of our country”, Ali told media workers from across the country during the Annual Media Brunch held at the Baridi Benab at State House.

In attendance, according to a release from the Office of the President, were First Lady Arya Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, several Ministers of Government as well as the President of the Guyana Press Association, Nazima Raghubir. In his address, Ali cautioned that while the society is free to openly express their views on various matters, this must be done in a responsible manner.