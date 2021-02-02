No. 43 Village man fatally stabs step-nephews, injures relatives

A Corentyne mother is now left to mourn the loss of her two sons after her husband’s brother stabbed them to death on Sunday, an attack which also left the woman hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Dead are half-brothers, Surendra Ragoonandan, also known as `Ranga’, 25, and Mahendra Ramoutar, also known as `Sonny’, 23, both of Number 43 Village, Corentyne.

On Sunday night, Ramoutar was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival while Ragoonandan was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.