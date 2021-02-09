City workers implicated in fraud reassigned after suspension

Four City Hall employees who were previously sent on leave after being implicated in fraudulent activity recently returned to work.

Acting Town Clerk Julian Orgista stated that a decision was taken to place the staff, who had been working in the Treasurer’s Department, in different departments where they would not be handling cash, such as Public Health Department and the City Engineer’s Department.

In July of last year, it was disclosed by City Hall that five employees from the City Treasurer’s Department had been sent on administrative leave following an allegation that they committed fraud.