Exxon denies link between higher output and compressor malfunction

Following the recent gas compressor malfunction on the offshore Liza Destiny platform, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge yesterday disclosed that oil production has been pared to 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) – its previously stated maximum capacity – while gas flaring has increased to 16 million cubic feet per day.

At a virtual media briefing yesterday, the company confirmed that at the time of the failure of its stage three Flash Gas Compres-sor (FGC) failing, the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel was producing 130,000 bpd.

Routledge revealed that the gas compressor failed in the middle of the night on January 27th when optimisation testing was ongoing and the production level was around 130,000 bpd but he maintained that this was not in any way linked to the malfunction.