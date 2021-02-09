Bishop calls Brathwaite’s side “heroes” for touring Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh, CMC – Former West Indies fast bowler, Ian Bishop, has described the Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies Test squad as “heroes” for their decision to tour Bangladesh, especially after several first choice players backed out due to COVID-19 fears.

Speaking during commentary in the first session on the final day of the opening Test here, the well respected international television cricket analyst said regardless of the outcome of the series, the highest credit needed to be afforded the players for their courage. Brathwaite is leading an under-strength side in the two-Test series here following the decision by several first players to decline selection over concerns about the local COVID-19 situation.

“I am saying this without any fear, whatever happens to these young guys on this tour – however they lose – I won’t criticise them at all. There’s no criticism for them from me,” the 53-year-old Bishop said before West Indies went on to pull off the fifth highest successful run chase in Test history by overhauling 395 to win by three wickets on Sunday.

“The one session [on the third day] with the last three wickets [of the first innings] the other day, I’ll criticise that. When (Kemar) Roach, and (Rahkeem) Cornwall and (Jomel) Warrican threw their wickets away, I thought that was bad. I expect more of those guys.

“But apart from that, all this is for me is learnings for these young men, who have chosen to come here.

“They’ve taken a game into the fifth day here. The last time West Indies were here, the games lasted three days. These guys have taken it into the fifth day.

“It is small consolation [but] to me, these guys are heroes. They’ve chosen in a pandemic to come down here and should be applauded, whatever the shortcomings.”

Ten players, headed by Test captain Jason Holder and white ball skipper Kieron Pollard, opted out of the tour due to what Cricket West Indies labelled “COVID-19 concerns and personal fears”.

Selectors were then forced to call up a plethora of debutants across both the one-day and Test squad, leaving the travelling contingent short of experience.

Four uncapped players were named in the 15-man Test squad and left-hander Kyle Mayers, one of three debutants in the first Test, struck 40 in the first innings before returning to stroke an astonishing unbeaten 210 to spearhead West Indies’ run chase.

He shared an historic 216-run, fourth wicket stand with another debutant, Nkrumah Bonner, who made 86, to play the platform for the victory. Speaking afterwards to CWI Media, Bishop said the victory, coming in a period of disenchantment in the Caribbean due to the coronavirus, underscored the magnitude of what had been achieved by the inexperienced side.

“What the West Indies team has achieved is significant for the team, a team that was missing a number of what we call the senior or first choice players,” Bishop pointed out.

“But they showed character, they showed a level of fight that West Indian people have been asking and requiring for a long time.

“And to be able to tell the story of a bunch of young men who have achieved what was thought to be impossible, the entire region should be so proud – a region like so many parts of the globe that has been decimated by the pandemic, job losses, loss of life, loss of businesses.”

Bishop, who played 43 Tests and 84 One-Day Internationals between 1988 and 1998, said the squad’s commitment and performance had been the perfect example of character.

And the Trinidadian said their example served as inspiration for Caribbean people everywhere that “all things were possible”.

“I pray these young men under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite and coach (Phil) Simmonds and his management team, lift the spirits of the Caribbean people and Caribbean people across the globe – the diaspora – to understand that all things are possible,” Bishop stressed.

“These young men deserve all the plaudits. They braved the pandemic when others feared to tread. I cannot speak highly enough of the character shown.

“The entire unit has given a feeling which I think is shared the world over by neutrals, not only West Indians. Let us lift them up and give them the due praise that they deserve.”