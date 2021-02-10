Sod turned for $89M nursery school at Martyrs’ Ville

As part of government’s efforts to ensure access to education at all levels across Guyana, a new $89 million nursery school is to be constructed at Martyrs’ Ville on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in a release yesterday stated that a sod-turning ceremony was held at the site. In attendance were Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson; Project Coordinator and Head of the MoE Buildings Unit; Ron Eastman; and Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Ayube Mohamed.

The school is slated to accommodate 270 students and will have over eight classrooms and contain a modern sanitary block, an independent water system, and space for outdoor recreation. In addition, no longer would the Martyrs’ Ville students have to make the one-mile trek to the Mon Repos Nursery School, but will be able to attend school closer to home.