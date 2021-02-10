Guyana News

Sod turned for $89M nursery school at Martyrs’ Ville

The sod being turned yesterday for the new school. (Ministry of Education photo)
As part of government’s efforts to ensure access to education at all levels across Guyana, a new $89 million nursery school is to be constructed at Martyrs’ Ville on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in a release yesterday stated that a sod-turning ceremony was held at the site.  In attendance were Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson; Project Coordinator and Head of the MoE Buildings Unit; Ron Eastman; and Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Ayube Mohamed.

The school is slated to accommodate 270 students and will have over eight classrooms and contain a modern sanitary block, an independent water system, and space for outdoor recreation. In addition, no longer would the Martyrs’ Ville students have to make the one-mile trek to the Mon Repos Nursery School, but will be able to attend school closer to home.