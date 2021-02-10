Three missing after dropped off at No. 63 Beach sand bank -were returning `back track’ from Suriname

Two women and a man are now missing after they were dropped off on a “sand bank” located at Number 63 Beach late Monday evening. They were enroute to Guyana from Suriname.

Missing are Sherida Hussain also known as ‘Sherry’, 49, of Lot 274 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam; Babuni Harihar, also known as ‘Doris’, 75, of Number Two Village, East Canje Berbice; and Alwin Joseph, originally from Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice, who has been residing in Suriname for over twenty years.

Commander of Region Six, Senior Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, yesterday told Stabroek News, that an investigation has been launched. He said the coast guard has been contacted and a patrol vessel activated from New Amsterdam, while a boat and engine was activated for a search with ranks and relatives of the missing persons.