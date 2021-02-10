‘Rough but enjoyable journey” brings rewards for Bonner

DHAKA, Bangladesh, CMC – Nkrumah Bonner has recalled the “rough but enjoyable journey” that led to his Test debut at age 32, and saw him emerge as one of the heroes of the historic first Test win over Bangladesh last Sunday.

The right-handed strokemaker made his first class debut 11 years ago for his native Jamaica but then endured a turbulent period where he switched to Combined Campuses and Colleges, spent a few seasons with Leeward Islands Hurricanes before returning to Jamaica.

His resurgence started in the 2018-19 season when he struck two fifties and averaged 44 after featuring in only two matches, and the form continued last season when he hammered 523 runs at an average of 58, along with two centuries.

“It has been a rough but enjoyable journey. There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Bonner told media yesterday.

“When I started my career, I was very optimistic of playing for West Indies and that [hope] went down for a [while] and then I went to the Leewards and I learnt a lot in the Leewards because for the most [part] I was living by myself and actually helped me and my maturity.

“Going back to Jamaica and meeting my mentor made a big difference in terms of my mindset, my work ethic, my tactics as it comes to cricket and even my training methods as well.

“So as I said before, it’s been a rough and enjoyable journey and now I’m finally here, I’m just trying to enjoy it and make the best of it.”

Bonner hit 86 in his debut Test in Chattogram last Sunday as West Indies chased down 395 on the final day to stun Bangladesh by three wickets.

Resuming the day on 15, Bonner combined with Kyle Mayers (210 not out) in a historic 216-run fourth wicket stand which defied the hosts’ bowlers for two sessions and laid the platform for victory. The Test came against the backdrop of tours of England and New Zealand last year where Bonner found himself part of the squad but unable to break into the final XI.

“Obviously not playing in England and New Zealand you’ll feel a small disappointment but obviously you’re part of the team and I try to give my full support each and every time and basically wait on my chance to perform,” said Bonner.

“I’ve enjoyed the experience in England and New Zealand as it has helped me to prepare mentally and physically even more for this Bangladesh series.”

Resuming from their overnight 110 for three, the Caribbean side was given little chance of saving, far less winning the Test, but Bonner and Mayers showed grit and determination against the spin trio of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam to nullify their threat. And Bonner said during the run chase, mental toughness and clarity had been equally as important as batting skill.

“It’s very important to have a clear mind be confident, be patient and be willing to fight for your country. Those are some of the most important points I’ve taken away from this innings,” he explained.

“When you’re playing, the coaches always emphasize staying in the ‘now’. I think that’s what I did for most [of the time].

“Now I’m looking back I can actually feel more emotion than when I’m there [at the crease]. When I’m there, I’m just trying to focus on what I have to do and staying in the now and do what I have to do.”

Bonner said making his Test debut and also winning had made for a special occasion.

“It’s a big achievement for me. It’s been my childhood dream and something I’ve wanted to accomplish. I don’t have words to say how I really feel but all I can say is it’s an amazing feeling.”