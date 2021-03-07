GRA accuses fuel importers of abusing tax exemptions

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is accusing local fuel importers of abusing excise tax exemptions to skirt tax obligations.

In a letter to Minister with responsibility for Finance Ashni Singh, dated March 2nd and seen by Sunday Stabroek, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia explained that it was discovered that Rubis, GuyOil and SOL Guyana were misusing the Permits for Immediate Delivery (PID) system by comingling exempted fuel with fuel not exempted or partially exempted so as to avoid paying taxes owed on the required basis.

“Evidence so far reveals that as early as 2015, the system was being abused by SOL Inc, whereby exemption letters [from Exxon] were utilised to clear fuel while the full quantity was not delivered to Exxon,” Statia alleged in the letter, which was copied to President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the Attorney General Anil Nandlall.