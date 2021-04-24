Over 115,000 vaccinated against COVID

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Friday reported that more than 115,000 persons have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in Guyana, even as a high of 214 new infections were confirmed.

During a COVID-19 update, Anthony revealed that the National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign has been going well despite there being some amount of hesitancy to get vaccinated by numerous persons around the country.

Anthony further noted that 1,800 persons already fully immunized against the virus, which continues to take lives around the world.