QC boys top CSEC, CAPE

The Ministry of Education yesterday announced that two Queen’s College students are the top performers at the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) assessments.
Bhedesh Persaud, who is currently preparing to write the CAPE 2021 examination, is the top CSEC performer with 22 Grade I passes and a Grade II pass. He wrote 23 subjects and attainted Grades I passes in Additional Mathematics, General Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Human and Social Biology, Integrated Science, Agricultural Science, Geography, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Economics, Office Administration, Spanish, Portuguese, Religious Education, Information Technology, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Technical Drawing, Physical Education and Sport, English A and B. He attained a Grade II pass in Social Studies.