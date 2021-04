Troy Sandy, 35, took his own life on Tuesday after stabbing a woman he had been in a relationship with.

Sandy died at the Mibicuri Public Hospital, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne after he ingested poison while Kumanie Ramotar, 27, is currently being treated at a Berbice hospital.

The police yesterday said that around 5 pm on Tuesday the victim and her two children were en route to her home in a hire car when its path was blocked by motor car PKK 2541.