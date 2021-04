Carpenter charged with murder of man who had been visiting girlfriend

A carpenter was yesterday charged with the murder of Devon Xavier, who was murdered on Saturday last while visiting his girlfriend.

Neale Benjamin, 39, of Lot 355 Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court when he was charged with the capital offence.

It is alleged that on April 24, at ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, he murdered Xavier, 20, of La Penitence Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.