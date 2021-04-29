Judicial officers stationed in Berbice get $92m living quarters

Modern living quarters were yesterday commissioned at the cost of $92m in the compound of the High Court in Berbice for judges and magistrates who are stationed in the Ancient County.
Justice Yonette Cummings–Edwards, Chancellor of the Judiciary, explained that the $92m semi-furnished structure will house four judicial officers: three magistrates and a land court judge. She said that the construction of such an edifice shows the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring the comfort of all judicial officers.