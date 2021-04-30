President projects thousands of jobs from key projects

With no definite numbers yet on how many of the 50,000 jobs the PPP/C has promised to deliver by 2025 have been created to date, President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday reiterated that government anticipates thousands from the rollout of several projects.

Speaking at a news conference at State House, Ali assured that his administration will ensure human resource development and empowerment and against this background he talked up tax reductions and other incentives that he said were implemented to help push entrepreneurship among Guyanese here.

Ali said that so far initiatives under the Central Housing and Planning Authority are expected to see “more than 4,000 new jobs”. The ministry and the Private Sector are in a partnership that is expected to see 1,000 homes being built and the workforce for those must be Guyanese.