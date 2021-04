A man who was found guilty of committing bigamy was yesterday fined for the offence.

Michael Taylor of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was arraigned before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the George-town Magistrate’s Court where he was fined $100,000 or in default, 12 months behind bars.

Magistrate Weever, at a previous hearing, ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to the court supporting that the man was guilty of the crime.