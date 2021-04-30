Residents of Little Diamond entitled to compensation for damage suffered from flooding

Dear Editor,

It was reported in SN that during the early morning of April 26, an earthen dam constructed to protect a two-door sluice under construction as well as the adjoining residential areas at Little Diamond was breached during high tide from the Demerara River and flooded over 100 households causing extensive damages.

The evidence suggests that high tide water from the river had overtopped a damaged section of the protecting earthen dam and flooded the residential areas. Damage to the dam’s crest was done by the contractor’s construction equipment, which by their operation compacted its elevation thereby lowering it and caused a gaping hole to develop on it in the process. No attempt was made by the contractor to repair the damage done or restore the dam’s elevation and plug the hole/gap. Hence, a tragedy was waiting to happen and it did on the morning of April 26 when high tide breached the dam at its most vulnerable location at the damaged section and flooded the adjoining residential areas.

The residents of Little Diamond are entitled to adequate compensation and not cleaning supplies and hampers for the damages they suffered from the flooding. They should record the damages to their properties with evidential costs and with photos where possible. A class action suit should then be filed in the court on the contractor and his client for recovery of the damages done to their properties by the flood water. The evidence will show that the contractor was negligent and lax in the execution of his contractual obligations as he failed to repair with dispatch a protective dam he damaged and which he had responsibility for its maintenance. His tardiness has caused loss and suffering from flood water to so many poor citizens of Little Diamond.

Sincerely,

Charles Sohan