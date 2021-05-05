COVID-19: Franchises ask PCB to move remainder of PSL 2021 from Karachi to UAE

(Cricinfo) There has been a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, and a partial lockdown is already in place in the country

All six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the PCB to move the remaining games of the rescheduled 2021 edition of the tournament out of Karachi to the UAE because of a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

A letter from the franchises was sent to the board last week, and the board is believed to be considering the request and reviewing current plans.

As it stands, the plan is for the teams to assemble in Karachi by May 23 to begin their mandatory seven-day quarantine, and action is scheduled to resume on June 2. Sixteen league-stage matches are slotted till June 14, with the playoffs taking place between June 16 and June 18, and the final on June 20.

But Pakistan has had a seven-day average of approximately 4500 Covid-19 cases per day, and there is a partial lockdown in parts of the country. That caseload is the highest it has been since the first wave last year.

The 2021 edition of the PSL was suspended after 14 games – played between February 20 and March 3, all in Karachi – following an outbreak of cases among players and support staff. After a date for resumption was finalised, the franchises took part in a replacement draft to plug holes in their line-ups because a number of overseas players would not be able to take part in the games on the new dates.

The changed situation with the pandemic, however, has made franchises nervous about the situation.