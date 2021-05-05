Rose Hall Jammers B/ball club gets timely donation

The Rose Hall Town Jammers Basketball Club, which competes under the umbrella of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA), received a timely donation of a backboard from businessman Clement Monroe, which will aid in the infrastructural development of the club.

This was disclosed by an official release from the BABA. According to the correspondence, the presentation occurred on April 24th and also included basketballs.

The release stated, “The Rose Hall Town Jammers BasketBall Team on Saturday, April 24th 2021 received a timely donation of basketball backboard and balls from Rose Hall Town overseas-based businessman Clement Munroe who made the donation on behalf of his mother for the youths of Rose Hall Town.”