Over 250 Mon Repos residents get second Sputnik V doses

A total of 267 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara residents received their second doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine on Saturday.

The vaccinations were administered during a drive organised by the Block 8 Development Group of Mon Repos in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

“It shows the power of working with community groups. Here it is we made that call and we are extremely pleased that this community group here, Block 8 Development Group heeded that call and has been able to work with the Ministry of Health. We have provided the technical personnel, the vaccines and so forth but they did all the community organising and mobilising of people,” Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said in a comment to the Department of Public Information (DPI).