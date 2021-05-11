WBCA to conduct education drive from tomorrow

The West Berbice Cricket Association’s Cricket Development Sub-Committee will host a series of education drives beginning tomorrow.
This is according to WBCA president David Black.
“With the rain facing us and the COVID-19 [pandemic] that [is] forcing the cricket off the field, the Association has decided to utilize the time to have indoor sessions with the clubs that recently established junior teams,” Black told Stabroek Sport.
The clubs that have established teams at the under-15, under-17 and under-19 levels include Paradise Challengers, Bush Lot United, Achievers, Cotton Tree Die Hard and Bath.