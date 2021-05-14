Independence Three-Stage Road Race back in the saddle after 4-year hiatus

Guyana’s premier and longest tenured cycling event, the Independence Three-Stage Road Race rolls off tomorrow morning in Berbice.

Back from a four-year hiatus, thanks to funding from the Ministry of Sport, the race returns to the capital city with the final sprint and award ceremony being held on Sunday.

According to long-standing race organiser, Hassan Mohamed, the 35th edition of the two-day event is scheduled to attract an excess of 50 riders.

Mohamed told this publication yesterday that all systems are in place for a successful return of the showpiece. He added that 43 riders have so far registered for the 171-mile fixture but the number is expected to exceed 50 prior to the wheelsmen mounting their saddles at the starting line.

The first leg is scheduled to pedal off at 07:30hrs from the Corriverton Police Station and finish at New Amsterdam – 46.6 miles/75km.

The second stage starts at 14:00hrs from Rosignol and will proceed to CARIFESTA Avenue, Georgetown for the finish – 60.4 miles/97.1km.

For the final stage on Sunday, the event starts at Kara Kara, Linden at 08:00hrs and concludes at Homestretch Avenue in Georgetown – 64.5 miles/103.3km.

The race which was last held in 2016, saw Orville Hinds soloing to back-to-back victories. He has since retired from the saddle, paving the way for a new champion.

Jamual John, Briton John, Christopher Griffith, Marlon Williams, Paul DeNobrega, Alex Mendes, Junior Niles and Marcus Keiler are among the lead contenders to clinch this year’s edition of the Independence Three-Stage Road Race.

Note: The event is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook on Guyana Cycling News’ page.