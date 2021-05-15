24 connector roads to be built along East Coast highway – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has announced plans for 24 connectors along the East Coast highway after government secured approval from China to use the sums saved on the road widening and improvement contract to execute additional roadworks around the project.

“We are going to be doing 24 connector roads. The connector road is the road that is going to be coming north or south to the main access road,” Edghill was quoted as saying in a Department of Public Information (DPI) report on Friday.

It noted that approximately $1 billion has been allocated for the programme in the 2021 national budget and that from that sum the government has invested nearly $440 million, with about $560 million saved from the project.