Women players, staff receive first jab

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies Women and support staff have received the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, through a partnership between Cricket West Indies and Antigua’s Ministry of Health.

Eighteen players and members of the management group were inoculated this week following the start of the month-long high performance camp here nearly two weeks ago.

Several other players and support staff had been already vaccinated in their home territories, prior to their arrival here.

“CWI is committed to assist the vaccination drive across the region by raising awareness and helping to educate communities, as this will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the West Indies,” said CWI’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Israel Dowlat.

“We continue to invest in the health and wellbeing of our cricketers and staff and are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Health in Antigua and Barbuda for assisting in getting everyone at the camp vaccinated.”

CWI, which is based here in the country’s capital, said it was “supporting the Government’s efforts to raise awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine to protect everyone from the COVID-19 virus.”

Overall, the training camp features 30 players and a 12-member management group, and are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers at year end in Sri Lanka.

Under the protocols developed for the camp with the Ministry of Health and Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the players will continue in their established bio-secure bubble for the remainder of the training period.