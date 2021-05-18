Standards bureau destroys 290,000 packs of cigarettes at Lethem

The Product Compliance Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) ordered the destruction of 290 cases (290,000 packs) of imported cigarettes in Lethem, Region Nine for not being in compliance with tobacco regulations.

The cigarettes, which were branded US Mild 1 and imported by a city business, were destroyed in an inferno at the Lethem dumpsite on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in the presence of the GNBS Inspector stationed in the Region, a release from the agency said.

During routine surveillance inspections, the release said that the GNBS detected the sale of the cigarettes in the Lethem area and the product was subsequently examine for compliance with the Tobacco Regulations of 2018. The examination, the release said, found the product to be not in compliance with labelling and marking requirements.

As a result, the product was seized by the GNBS and was prohibited from sale in Guyana. After a prolonged period of storage, a decision was taken by the distributor in conjunction with the GNBS to destroy the item, the release added.

In light of this seizure and destruction, the GNBS is urging importers and dealers of cigarettes to become familiar with the Tobacco Regulations to ensure imported cigarettes are fully in compliance with regulations.

In addition to Cigarettes, the National Standards Body monitors Domestic Electrical/Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, New and Used Tyres, Gas Stoves, Electrical Equipment and fittings, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Christmas tree and Decorative Lighting Outfits, Cellular Phones and Gold Jewellery.