Three suffer broken limbs in Buxton accident

Three persons are now hospitalised after the car they were travelling in toppled and collided with a utility pole at Buxton Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara on Sunday.

Those injured were identified as the driver of the car, Dennis Basdeo, 24, and two occupants, Shameer Yasim, 33, and Bhupendra Harrichand, 23, who were all admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The police, in a report, stated that at about 10.20 pm, Basdeo was allegedly proceeding east along the northern lane of Buxton Public Road at a fast rate when he lost control of his car, PWW885, and then collided with a utility pole situated on the southern parapet of the road.

The report said Basdeo suffered injuries to his neck and a broken left leg, Harrichand suffered a broken left foot and Yasim suffered a broken left hand and a broken right foot.

They were assisted by police ranks and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital in conscious states and were subsequently admitted.

Enquiries are still in progress, the police added.