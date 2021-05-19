CIOG in medical outreach at No.55 Village

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) hosted a Medical Outreach for the General Public at the No.55 Village Masjid on the 16th of May, 2021.
A release yesterday from the CIOG said that the services offered by the team at the Outreach were Blood Pressure and Glucose Testing, HIV, Syphilis and STD Testing, a blood donation drive, General Medical Checkups, Lectures on Cancer, Covid-19 Vaccination, Massage Therapy, and Medical Assistance along with the dispensing of medication.
Along with the medical services, the public was able to obtain a wide range of packages that catered for their daily needs which included women’s sanitary products, clothing and footwear.
The CIOG thanked the following persons and organizations:
1. Indira Jaffarally
2. The Imaam, President and Members of the #55 Village Masjid
3. The Road Safety team of upper Berbice
4. The Guyana Cancer Foundation
5. Guyana Medical Relief
6. National Blood Transfusion Services
7. National Aids Pro-gramme Secretariat
8. Dauntless Therapeu-tic Bodyworks
9. The MOPH/ Reg#6 (Covid-19 Vaccination Team)
10. Sleepy South America