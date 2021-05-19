Troy to run out of gold ore by September, underground mine delayed

With gold ore plummeting in two key pits, Troy Resources Limited on Monday announced that processing activities could cease in August or Septem-ber at its Region Seven site until a delayed underground mine project gets underway.

The Australian miner said that the start of Guyana’s first underground gold mining project has been further delayed as challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the company from completing the necessary groundwork.

And even as the company stated that the earliest start date is now set for late 2021, it announced that it is currently exploring various corporate and funding options as it seeks to advance the Smarts underground project and bring it into production.